ZB Token (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.26 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. ZB Token has a market cap of $116.35 million and $7.26 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $667.12 or 0.05607545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00046097 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

