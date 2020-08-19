ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00139251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.01773849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00191029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00136511 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.