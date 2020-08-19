Zcoin (XZC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.46 or 0.00054686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $71.62 million and $24.66 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,813.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.44 or 0.03491213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.92 or 0.02496424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00533216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00778366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00660125 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,085,678 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars.

