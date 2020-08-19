Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ZDGE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,175. Zedge has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

In other Zedge news, Director Paul Packer bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,237 shares of company stock worth $68,675.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zedge stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Zedge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on Zedge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

