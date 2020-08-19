Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.09

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.09 and traded as low as $112.36. Zegona Communications shares last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 14,517 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Zegona Communications’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Zegona Communications’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Zegona Communications Company Profile (LON:ZEG)

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

