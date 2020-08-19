ZelCash (ZEL) Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004744 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003719 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.