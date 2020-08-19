ZEON Network (ZEON) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Hotbit and IDEX. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00138290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.01756462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00135064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.