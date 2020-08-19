Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79,547.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $79,547.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00677330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00090402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00077572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001943 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

