ZeuxCoin Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and $53,093.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.11 or 0.05486025 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045943 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.