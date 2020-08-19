Zilla (ZLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,777.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Zilla has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $223,720.60 and $2,777.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.97 or 0.01765695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00190905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00137679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

