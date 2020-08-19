Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $4,220,216.32 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 51,712 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $4,220,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,696,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 238.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,973,000 after buying an additional 1,251,028 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

