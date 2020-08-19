ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0015 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $29,622.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,832,359 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

