ZINC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,344.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. ZINC has a market cap of $421,493.62 and $6,344.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 317.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.97 or 0.05554968 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00046014 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

