Zipper Price Up 65.4% This Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $295,357.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. During the last week, Zipper has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Zipper Token Profile

ZIP is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

