ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $38.11

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.11, but opened at $38.21. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 32,983 shares changing hands.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $233,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

