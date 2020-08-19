Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in August

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the July 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNYYF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.60.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment and Port Machinery.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.