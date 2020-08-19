ZPER Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $551,090.61 and approximately $3,707.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, HitBTC and Allbit. In the last week, ZPER has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00089377 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00284884 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038993 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008245 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00009640 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex, HitBTC, Allbit, Bit-Z and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

