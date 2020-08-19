ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,514.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $323,604.75 and approximately $2,514.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00790124 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN's total supply is 95,746,492,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,746,492,128 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

