ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 5.1% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $324,690.94 and approximately $2,515.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00770381 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,746,492,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,746,492,128 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

