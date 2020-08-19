ZVCHAIN Achieves Market Cap of $414,662.34 (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. ZVCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $414,662.34 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01762118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00137672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN’s launch date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 807,483,591 coins and its circulating supply is 795,312,720 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

