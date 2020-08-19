Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZNGA opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 17.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 205,883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,521,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zynga by 7.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Zynga by 67.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 582,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

