$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $199.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 289.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.04.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

