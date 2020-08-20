$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

FBHS opened at $83.95 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,360. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

