$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $676,751 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NCR by 17.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 628,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 92,251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 38.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NCR by 168.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCR opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

