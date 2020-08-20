$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Square reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $13.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.35.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $151.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 243.61 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,130 shares of company stock worth $4,666,779. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Square by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

