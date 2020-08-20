$100.98 Million in Sales Expected for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $100.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.31 million and the lowest is $100.60 million. Five9 reported sales of $83.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $400.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $400.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $470.68 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $485.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of FIVN opened at $124.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17. Five9 has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $1,360,956.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,732.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,955 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $15,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Five9 by 69.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at $40,283,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Five9 by 224.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,314 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 2,648.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

