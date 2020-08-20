$101.63 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $101.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $402.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $410.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $420.37 million, with estimates ranging from $404.30 million to $436.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Badger Meter by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

