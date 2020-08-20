$116.45 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report $116.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $125.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $109.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $470.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.81 million to $498.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $493.06 million, with estimates ranging from $466.31 million to $511.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,100,000 after buying an additional 926,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

