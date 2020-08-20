$131.65 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce sales of $131.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.65 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $141.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $686.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.65 million to $695.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $711.13 million, with estimates ranging from $629.44 million to $776.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

DSSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

DSSI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $359.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.33. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

