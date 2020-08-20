$172.64 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report sales of $172.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.40 million. Criteo posted sales of $220.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $776.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $772.05 million to $786.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $785.24 million, with estimates ranging from $728.07 million to $850.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 130.9% in the first quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 2,800,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Criteo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,404,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after purchasing an additional 542,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 287,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

