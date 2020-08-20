$19.77 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce sales of $19.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $12.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $89.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.67 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $134.86 million, with estimates ranging from $73.93 million to $207.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

TBPH opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

