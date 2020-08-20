$19.89 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post $19.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.75 million to $22.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $21.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.23 million to $85.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.24 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $185.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $625.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

