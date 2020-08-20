1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 76.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FIV opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

In other 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM news, insider David Mcgarel acquired 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $61,130.46.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

