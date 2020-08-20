$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $3.64 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $11.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $19.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.47 billion to $35.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

