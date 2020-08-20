238,773 Shares in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bilibili by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.50 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bilibili Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

