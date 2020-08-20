$240.72 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce sales of $240.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.10 million to $308.40 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $465.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $991.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.73 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 229,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 855,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,372,280. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRR stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

