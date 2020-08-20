$265.96 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce sales of $265.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.60 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $589.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 237,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

