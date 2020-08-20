$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $16.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $18.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $116.93 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,951,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

