$329.25 Million in Sales Expected for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) will report $329.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.57 million. Autohome posted sales of $336.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autohome by 1,002.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,093,000 after acquiring an additional 820,091 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after purchasing an additional 427,798 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $89.92 on Thursday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

