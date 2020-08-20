$33.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post sales of $33.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.22 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $33.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $115.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.03 billion to $116.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $140.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $123.85 billion to $153.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of F opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

