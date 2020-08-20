$356.78 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $356.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.70 million and the lowest is $350.86 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $378.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NS stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,485,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NuStar Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NuStar Energy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,599,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.