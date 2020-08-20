$47.70 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to report $47.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $72.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $179.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $238.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.30 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $74,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW opened at $4.31 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

