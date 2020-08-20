$474.17 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $474.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.66 million and the highest is $481.00 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Venator Materials by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Venator Materials by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNTR stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $217.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

