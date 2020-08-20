4,928 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total value of $7,001,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,416 shares of company stock worth $24,808,950 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $430.14 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $447.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

