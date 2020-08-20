$5.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the highest is $5.47 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $23.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $78.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

