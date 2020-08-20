$5.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.53 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lifted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of MO opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.