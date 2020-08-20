$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $20.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $20.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $23.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 39.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.