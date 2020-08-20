$542.18 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to report $542.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.30 million and the highest is $578.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $542.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Cowen began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

DECK opened at $210.83 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,900. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,395,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

