5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $194.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

