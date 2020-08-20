$6.49 Million in Sales Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $6.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.87 million. Mediwound posted sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $21.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $22.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.62 million, with estimates ranging from $30.73 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Mediwound from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mediwound by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

